Meeder Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,099 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossvault Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the first quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,163 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 30.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 476 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.1 %

COP stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.32. 10,663,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,012,487. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 13.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.05.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

