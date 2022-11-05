Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $7.08 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $7,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,942,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 854.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,229,000 after acquiring an additional 30,816 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,748. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $396.65. 1,160,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,554. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $215.27 and a 52 week high of $401.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $360.63 and a 200 day moving average of $340.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $67.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 24.81 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.09.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.