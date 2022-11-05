Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $9.47 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 616.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,493 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 699,790.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,590 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,646.4% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 424,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,200,000 after purchasing an additional 399,721 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.3% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 354,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,608,000 after purchasing an additional 335,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,817,723,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $3.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.58. 51,124,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,342,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.74. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.37.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,221 shares of company stock worth $20,099,793 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

