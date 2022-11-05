Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $9.47 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 616.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,493 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,667,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,841,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 11,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,239,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Up 3.8 %

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 303,221 shares of company stock worth $20,099,793. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.58. 51,124,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,342,152. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

