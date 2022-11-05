Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,266 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,234 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,079,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,914 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 15,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.52. 19,648,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,136,700. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $182.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

