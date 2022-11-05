Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,877 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY stock traded down $3.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $815.74. 473,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,068. The company has a 50-day moving average of $732.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $684.70. The company has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $845.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.48 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.00, for a total transaction of $817,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.00, for a total transaction of $817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 760 shares in the company, valued at $620,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,118 shares of company stock valued at $30,155,029 in the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ORLY. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $865.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $813.67.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

