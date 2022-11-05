Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,010 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up about 0.7% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $12,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the first quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 507,032 shares of company stock worth $170,502,407 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 1.2 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.94.

LLY stock traded down $4.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $357.41. 3,004,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,924,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.60 billion, a PE ratio of 53.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $365.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $325.50 and a 200-day moving average of $314.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

