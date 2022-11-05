Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 96,694 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 633,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,694 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 1.1% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $18,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,381,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,252 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,657,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,610 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,265,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,782 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,517,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,126,000 after purchasing an additional 488,380 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,967,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,261,000 after purchasing an additional 256,300 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,900,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,440,877. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.33. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $38.03.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

