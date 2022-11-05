Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 38,412 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,583,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $2,888,741.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,034,938.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total transaction of $436,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,133.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,741.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at $15,034,938.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,753 shares of company stock valued at $6,018,249. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ WTW traded up $3.25 on Friday, hitting $221.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,653. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $187.89 and a 1-year high of $244.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.72 and its 200 day moving average is $208.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.74.
Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.07. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.32%.
About Willis Towers Watson Public
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.
