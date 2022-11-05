Meeder Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $8,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the first quarter worth $499,693,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 196.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 582,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,523,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,054,464,000 after purchasing an additional 932,428 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of American International Group by 5,873.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 761,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,828,000 after purchasing an additional 748,863 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at $10,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on American International Group to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

Shares of AIG traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.92. 3,388,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,690,117. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.31. The company has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.19. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 23.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.61%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

