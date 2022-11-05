Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,812 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,812 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 0.8% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $14,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $234,000. First Merchants Corp increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.2% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 8,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 12.3% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 5,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $481.67. 1,447,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $426.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.44. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $328.20 and a 12 month high of $491.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 51.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.67.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.