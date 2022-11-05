Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Acquires New Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 583,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,977,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,869,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,939 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Valero Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $776,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,547 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1,686.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,166,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,451 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 416.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,243,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,087 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 17,971.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 918,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,258,000 after acquiring an additional 913,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $148.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.38.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $128.72. 3,203,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,938,809. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.76 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.