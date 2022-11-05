Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Has $100.92 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170,000 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up about 1.8% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned approximately 0.11% of Deere & Company worth $100,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $2,818,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 145.1% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Deere & Company by 191.2% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE traded up $1.46 on Friday, reaching $395.09. 1,548,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,413. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $365.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,750 shares of company stock worth $5,003,431 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.58.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

