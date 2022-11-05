Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Has $154.54 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 889,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,920 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 2.8% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $154,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 187.1% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 7.5% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 23,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of HON traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.85. 4,125,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,280,368. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $228.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $139.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

