Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,188,000 after acquiring an additional 17,920 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,575,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MRK traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,877,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,131,462. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.16. The stock has a market cap of $251.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $101.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 47.62%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,360.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,158,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 596,846 shares of company stock valued at $59,973,293. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

