Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Crossvault Capital Management LLC

Crossvault Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.0% during the second quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $2,982,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.1% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 552,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,413,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $3,210,578.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,275.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $3,210,578.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,275.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $16,498,484.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 596,846 shares of company stock valued at $59,973,293. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $99.20. 8,877,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,131,462. The company has a market cap of $251.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $101.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 47.62%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.