Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,584 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 1,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $165.69 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.19 and its 200 day moving average is $181.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.94.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

