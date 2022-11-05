Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,998 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 199.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $117.65 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $120.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.83 and its 200-day moving average is $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $1.44. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.71.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

