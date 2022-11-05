Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLY. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $738,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SLY opened at $83.27 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $75.12 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.97 and a 200-day moving average of $83.89.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

