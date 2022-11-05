Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWY. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $107,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $139,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $119.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.84. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $176.10.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

