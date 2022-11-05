Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,232 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,645,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,645,242,000 after acquiring an additional 881,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Southern by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,546,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192,044 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,564,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,022,000 after purchasing an additional 166,152 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,452,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,373,000 after buying an additional 190,456 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Southern by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,590,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,846,000 after acquiring an additional 565,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Price Performance

SO opened at $64.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.89. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.71 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Southern Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Argus lifted their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.