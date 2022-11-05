Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 19,435 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 98.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 64.3% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 193.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,266.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,890 shares of company stock worth $1,405,502. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Newmont Trading Up 8.5 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEM. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.72.

NYSE NEM opened at $40.99 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.60%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.