Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,742 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890,585 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after buying an additional 7,859,100 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $345,861,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,619,000 after buying an additional 3,151,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $117,767,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $46.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.12.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

