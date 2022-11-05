Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 115.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,850 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Netflix by 526,574.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,163,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,790 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 85.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,875,021,000 after buying an additional 2,310,617 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 44.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,659,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,370,717,000 after buying an additional 1,131,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 53.6% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,790,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,045,239,000 after buying an additional 973,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $260.79 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.81 and its 200 day moving average is $217.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cfra cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.55.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

