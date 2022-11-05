Meridian Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.64 Million in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,096,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,599,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $219,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $89.33 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $109.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.30.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.