Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,676 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 140.1% in the first quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 28,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 16,586 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Nucor by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 170,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.78.

Insider Activity at Nucor

Nucor Trading Up 3.7 %

In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,450 shares of company stock worth $1,449,350 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $133.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.44. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $88.50 and a 52-week high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.29%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

