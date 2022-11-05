Meridian Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 16.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Shares of HON opened at $207.85 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $228.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $139.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.19%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

