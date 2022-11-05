Meridian Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $156.47 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.32.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

