Meridian Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.57 Million Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,347 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 9,478.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,765 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in KBR by 251.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,332,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,945,000 after purchasing an additional 953,223 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the second quarter valued at $40,373,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,631,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in KBR by 159.9% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 347,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,015,000 after purchasing an additional 213,749 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $159,749.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $159,749.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Darlene Pickard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $310,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,279.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,675 shares of company stock worth $1,229,309. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KBR. TheStreet raised KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on KBR to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of KBR opened at $50.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 1.26. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.69 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.28 and a 200 day moving average of $48.56.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

