Meridian Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,082,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,963,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,600 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,769,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,019,000 after purchasing an additional 509,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,416,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $26.39 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average of $27.63.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.114 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%.

