Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 242,732 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,732 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, GDS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GOVT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.23. The stock had a trading volume of 12,436,083 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.58.

