Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 192.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,706 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 1.03% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $28,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,228,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,022,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VOOV traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.52. 100,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,488. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.18 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.52.

