Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 21,732 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 106.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,732 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 660.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,699,000 after buying an additional 364,989 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 19,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 692,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,639,000 after purchasing an additional 407,244 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,109,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,208,597. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.67. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $116.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

