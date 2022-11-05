Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 154.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 669,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406,527 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 1.7% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.27% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $56,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $100,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.47. The stock had a trading volume of 934,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,961. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.83.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

