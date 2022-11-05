Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 17,491 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,491 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VBK stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,771. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $306.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.85.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

