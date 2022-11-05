Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 30,783 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,783 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $2.12 on Friday, hitting $57.04. 18,889,381 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.65.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.