Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Merus in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Merus from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Merus from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Merus from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Merus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merus presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.86.

Merus Stock Up 11.7 %

NASDAQ:MRUS traded up $1.79 on Friday, reaching $17.07. 774,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,907. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average of $21.75. Merus has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $33.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merus

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.52. Merus had a negative return on equity of 18.74% and a negative net margin of 101.83%. The business had revenue of $12.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 million. Analysts predict that Merus will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg bought 14,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $211,472.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,482.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 21,236 shares of company stock valued at $361,189 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Merus by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Merus in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Merus by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Merus by 278.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Merus by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

