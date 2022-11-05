Metahero (HERO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $25.97 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 5th. Metahero has a market capitalization of $25.97 million and $1.63 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $352.15 or 0.01655793 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005674 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00035451 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00044467 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.76 or 0.01823253 BTC.

About Metahero

HERO is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

