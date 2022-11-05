MetaMUI Price Reaches $0.20 (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 5th. MetaMUI has a total market capitalization of $96.90 million and $169,171.00 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMUI coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000936 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MetaMUI has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MetaMUI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,727.98 or 0.31447915 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00012284 BTC.

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI was first traded on March 11th, 2017. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMUI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMUI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.