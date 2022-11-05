MetisDAO Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.83 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for about $29.41 or 0.00138000 BTC on exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $129.19 million and $4.83 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,308.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007881 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005645 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019317 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00038640 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00049944 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000404 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00022613 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,393,228 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,393,227.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 29.7269872 USD and is up 6.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $9,184,950.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

