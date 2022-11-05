MetisDAO (METIS) Price Hits $28.87

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $126.83 million and approximately $4.19 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for $28.87 or 0.00135931 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,238.97 or 1.00000147 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007898 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005607 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019380 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00038593 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00049855 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000405 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00022938 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,393,228 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,393,227.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 29.7269872 USD and is up 6.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $9,184,950.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

