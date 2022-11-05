Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $38.95-39.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $39.05. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $38.95-$39.05 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,314.20.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 4.8 %

NYSE:MTD traded up $58.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,284.51. The company had a trading volume of 183,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,031. The company has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,194.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,230.94. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,341.34, for a total transaction of $11,104,953.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total transaction of $491,454.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,279 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,341.34, for a total value of $11,104,953.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,240.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $13,604,708. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,828,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.