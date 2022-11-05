MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.83.

MGPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $110.41 on Friday. MGP Ingredients has a 52-week low of $63.67 and a 52-week high of $117.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,472 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $475,731.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,496,307.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,745 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $200,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,655 shares of company stock valued at $723,794. Insiders own 36.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

See Also

