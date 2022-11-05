Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.54-$1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.135-$2.177 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.08 billion. Microchip Technology also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.54-$1.56 EPS.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $4.40 on Friday, reaching $63.86. 11,234,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,428,448. The stock has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.51. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.94.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.328 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.13.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 33,044 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 302,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

