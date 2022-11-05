MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from MidCap Financial Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

MidCap Financial Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. MidCap Financial Investment has a payout ratio of 79.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect MidCap Financial Investment to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIC traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.86. 413,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48. MidCap Financial Investment has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.82 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 25.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

MFIC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

