Millennium Sapphire Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $120.60 Million (MSTO)

Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. Millennium Sapphire has a market cap of $120.60 million and approximately $82,847.00 worth of Millennium Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Millennium Sapphire token can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00002745 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Millennium Sapphire has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Millennium Sapphire Token Profile

Millennium Sapphire’s launch date was December 4th, 2021. Millennium Sapphire’s total supply is 149,999,499 tokens. The official message board for Millennium Sapphire is mstokensto.medium.com. Millennium Sapphire’s official website is mstoken.art. Millennium Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @millenniumsapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Millennium Sapphire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Millennium Sapphire® is a 12.3 kg natural sapphire that was carved as a tribute to humanity. Valued at US$150 million.The MS Token represents both fractionalized ownership in the Millennium Sapphire and future pro-rata share in the potential profits driven by NFTs. The NFT’s will be created in collaboration with studios and digital artists.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Millennium Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Millennium Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Millennium Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

