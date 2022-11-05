Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NERV. JMP Securities cut Minerva Neurosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Minerva Neurosciences to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of -0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.12. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $15.27.

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.21. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -5.74 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.21% of Minerva Neurosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 51.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

