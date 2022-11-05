Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Lowered to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Mistras Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday.
Mistras Group Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Mistras Group stock opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.58. The firm has a market cap of $134.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Mistras Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mistras Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mistras Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in Mistras Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 392,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Mistras Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Mistras Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 358,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mistras Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 37,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mistras Group Company Profile
Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.
