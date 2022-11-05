Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Lowered to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mistras Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Mistras Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Mistras Group stock opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.58. The firm has a market cap of $134.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Mistras Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mistras Group

Mistras Group ( NYSE:MG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $179.03 million for the quarter. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 0.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mistras Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in Mistras Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 392,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Mistras Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Mistras Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 358,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mistras Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 37,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mistras Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.