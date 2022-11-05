Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.09

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.09 and traded as high as $11.14. Mitek Systems shares last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 377,146 shares traded.

MITK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Mitek Systems from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

The company has a market cap of $504.44 million, a PE ratio of 80.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 57.8% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 2.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 76,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 86,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 156.9% during the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

