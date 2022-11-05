Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.82

Shares of Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.82 and last traded at $12.23, with a volume of 280371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

Mitsubishi Estate Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 18 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

